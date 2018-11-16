Rumor: PS5 Will Have a “Small” Reveal With a Huge PSX 2019 Planned After

Following Sony’s revelation that they will not be attending E3 next year, many folks began wondering what that meant for the PlayStation 5 since one of the biggest rumors is that it will be ready to make its debut next year. According to recent rumors and reports, the PlayStation camp will be doing things a little differently this time around with a small PS5 reveal followed by a much bigger celebration later on in the year.

According to the same Reddit user that accurately leaked that PlayStation would not be at E3 2019: “Small reveal mid 2019, Big one at psx, Plans might change though.” The last bit seems like a good cover in case this turns out to be totally wrong, so take this latest rumor with a heavy grain of salt. That being said, a big reason why Sony has decided to pull out of two major events now is that they have nothing new to show “at this time,” but plenty down the pipeline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case you missed the news when it broke about Sony’s decision to retract from the big expo, the company had relatively little to say in the way of explanation.

“As the industry evolves, Sony Interactive Entertainment continues to look for inventive opportunities to engage the community,” the company told Game Informer in a statement. “PlayStation fans mean the world to us and we always want to innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers. As a result, we have decided not to participate in E3 in 2019. We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can’t wait to share our plans with you.”

This naturally prompts the question on if Sony is planning to pull an EA and host their own sort of celebration around the same time at the same location, and Game Informer certainly asked. “We will not activate or hold a press conference around E3,” PlayStation senior vice president of communications Jennifer Clark added.

It’s an interesting move but considering the reaction to last year’s E3 showcase, it seems to be a smart one.

What do you think about the PlayStation 5 rumors? What do you hope to see from the next generation? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you’d like to see next.