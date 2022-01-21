PS5 Restock at Target Lasts Far Longer Than Normal

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at Target in the early hours of this morning. Over the course of the past few weeks, the PS5 has started to become harder to come by, likely because many retailers have less stock of the console than they did during the holidays. Despite this, today’s new sale of the PS5 seemed to go somewhat well because the stock was more plentiful than normal.

Not long after the new PS5 restock at Target kicked off today, customers began sharing their own impressions of the sale on social media. As a whole, there were a good number of wins and losses. For some, the buying process was simple and they were able to go pick up their PS5 at their local Target a few hours later. Others saw the Target website being mired with problems that prevented them from making a purchase. And some truly unlucky folks were able to buy the PS5 only to have it then get canceled afterward.

The best thing about this PS5 restock at Target, though, is that it lasted quite a long time. Rather than the stock running out in mere seconds or minutes, customers were reporting that they were still able to buy the PS5 up to 30 minutes after the sale began. And while this is obviously all depends on the stock in your own part of the country, it’s still a positive development to see as a whole.

A Better Restock Than Normal

The Target PS5 lasted 15 to 30 minutes today. Lots of stock. — Gene Schaffmeir (@37Gene37) January 21, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West FOMO Is Real

More Website Errors

Luck Was On Their Side

Scored a PS5 at Target this AM! FINALLY!!! — Rob Miller (@robmille) January 21, 2022

Byeeee Target

Welcome to Pain

Had PS5 in my cart this morning from Target… wasn't quick enough… now i know how it feels — bobbyjoe (@RSbobbyjoe) January 21, 2022

These Target Restocks Are so Early

Overslept the target ps5 drop but it's whatever — Maybe: Ryan🫣 (@chlamydiapills) January 21, 2022

Target Is Biased Today

More Cancellations…

Got ahold of a ps5 from @Target today and was totally disappointed when i got an email an hour later saying it was no longer available. How is something I bought no longer available? I bought it. That's how buying things works. — Still Charlie (@ijoemomma) January 21, 2022

Two in One Day!