New PS5 Restock at Target Catches Customers Off Guard

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place today in the early hours of the morning. Target has continued to restock Sony’s latest console since it first launched at the end of 2020, but for the first time ever today, it released a new set of units to customers on a Monday. As such, this restock proved to be one that many who were looking to buy the PS5 weren’t expecting whatsoever.
In addition to being held early in the morning on a Monday, this new PS5 restock at Target was also surprising because Target just held a recent sale of the PlayStation console at the end of last week. With this in mind, this latest restock was a bit on the smaller side, which meant that a number of customers struggled to find any units in stock at their own nearby store.
Still, others reported that this unexpected drop was one that proved to be beneficial. Even though these PS5 wins were few and far between, those who happened to be awake early this morning were able to lock in their own order only to go and pick up the console later in the day.
In addition, keep reading on down below if you’d like to see some of the reactions that customers had with trying to buy their own PS5 today.