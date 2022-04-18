New PS5 Restock at Target Catches Customers Off Guard

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place today in the early hours of the morning. Target has continued to restock Sony’s latest console since it first launched at the end of 2020, but for the first time ever today, it released a new set of units to customers on a Monday. As such, this restock proved to be one that many who were looking to buy the PS5 weren’t expecting whatsoever.

In addition to being held early in the morning on a Monday, this new PS5 restock at Target was also surprising because Target just held a recent sale of the PlayStation console at the end of last week. With this in mind, this latest restock was a bit on the smaller side, which meant that a number of customers struggled to find any units in stock at their own nearby store.

Still, others reported that this unexpected drop was one that proved to be beneficial. Even though these PS5 wins were few and far between, those who happened to be awake early this morning were able to lock in their own order only to go and pick up the console later in the day.

You Love to See It

Saw a guy pick up his PS5 at Target today and I was like pic.twitter.com/CG8MP4A6Ot — Anthony B. (@xuscorpio80) April 18, 2022

Resellers Are Still Annoying

5 PS5’s at the same target under very similar names, this should be fun — danny (@daniyal14988763) April 18, 2022

Finally Got One!

@Jake_Randall_YT thanks to you, I just picked up a PS5 from the last Target drop 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tVDkoF9HuJ — heckinacell (@heckinacell) April 18, 2022

Another Canceled Target Order

@Target, not cool! I had a PS5 order confirmation secured, and your Okemos, MI location cancelled my order saying that they “probably had one arrived damaged.” As if they wouldn’t know the actual reason? — Pat (@pTrick3d) April 18, 2022

No Consoles Available…

Nowhere in 150 miles of my location does a target have a PS5. — Jack Levy (@jacintosh2_0) April 18, 2022

Great Luck!

Damn I was fucking around on the target app this morning and got a ps5. 😂 — Chase Andrew (@Chase_Andrew4) April 18, 2022

A Smaller Restock Than Normal