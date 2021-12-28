New PS5 Restock at GameStop Taking Place Today

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 has been announced to take place later today at GameStop. Over the course of the past month, GameStop has been holding a large amount of new restocks of the PS5 on a very routine basis. And even though Christmas has now officially passed us by, it looks like GameStop’s new sales of Sony’s next-gen video game console won’t be slowing down.

This latest sale of the PS5 restock, at the time of this publishing, is expected to kick off in a little over an hour at 11:00am EDT. GameStop will be holding the sale of the console online this time around rather than in-store, which is something it has been doing more of in the past. Once again, this restock will also only be available to GameStop’s PowerUp Rewards Pro members, which means that if you don’t belong to this group, you won’t be able to get your hands on the console at all.

PS5 Digital Bundle listed on GameStop. Not live yet, likely going up for Pro Members at around 8 AM PT today: https://t.co/BFaPVCK6LE



PS5 Digital link ($704.96) https://t.co/nBHgZTqjOT #ad pic.twitter.com/M78i1xwD7D — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 28, 2021

The other big caveat with this new PS5 restock at GameStop is that, like we have seen in the past, the retailer isn’t selling the console on its lonesome. Instead, in order to get the PS5, you’ll have to buy it as part of a larger bundle. That bundle, in particular, is more expensive than normal (it retails for over $700) but you do get a number of additional items as well.

As for the specifics surrounding today’s bundle, GameStop will be looking to sell the Digital Edition of the PS5 along with an additional DualSense controller and a charging station. To go along with this, a $100 GameStop gift card, a $100 PlayStation Store card, and a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus are also included. While this bundle is worth quite a bit of money, this is a solid starter set for those looking to dive into the PS5 ecosystem.

Are you going to try to snag a PS5 for yourself today in this new restock at GameStop? Or did you instead happen to already find one sitting under your Christmas tree this past weekend? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.