New PS5 Restock at GameStop Taking Place Before Christmas

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 has been confirmed to be happening before the Christmas holiday arrives this coming weekend. Over the course of the past month, GameStop has been holding a number of new PS5 sales, some of which have been taking place in-store rather than online. Once again, GameStop will now be holding one more of these sales this week, giving customers who have been chasing down the PS5 a final opportunity to snag the hardware before the holidays.

GameStop revealed today that this latest restock of the PlayStation 5 is set to happen tomorrow on December 23. Much like the retailer’s last restock, which transpired a week ago, this new sale of the PS5 will be happening in various storefronts across the United States. While not every GameStop location will be taking part in this restock, the retail chain has provided a tool on its website to use that can help you locate the closest store that will be participating in this buying opportunity. You can find that tool right here.

Much like the last restock of the PS5 that GameStop held, there are two very notable caveats with this upcoming sale. For starters, GameStop will only be selling the PS5 as part of a larger bundle that you’ll be required to purchase. This bundle will include various games for the PS5 in addition to an extra DualSense controller, but it will cost much more than the standard fare that Sony’s next-gen console retails for.

The other mentionable is that you have to be a Power Up Rewards member at GameStop in order to buy one of these PS5 consoles. While this might sound like a huge problem, this membership only retails for $14.99, which means that you won’t have to break the bank in order to join this service. As a whole, locking PS5 restocks behind certain paywalls like this is something that a number of retail chains have been doing in recent months, so to see GameStop also do this isn’t too shocking.

Are you going to make an attempt to grab one of these PS5 consoles at your own participating GameStop location tomorrow?