Returnal Pre-Loading For PS5 Available Now

Housemarque's Returnal is likely going to be the biggest launch of the week for PlayStation 5 users. If you're one of those people planning to pick up the new third-person roguelike title on day one, you might want to ensure that you can get access to play it as soon as humanly possible. Luckily, Housemarque and PlayStation Studios have pushed live pre-oading for the game on PS5 well in advance of its release.

Yes, if you're someone who has already purchased Returnal via a pre-order on the PlayStation Store, you should be able to begin downloading the game onto your own PS5 right this moment. In total, Returnal clocks in at 56 GB, which is a pretty decent size. If you haven't already cleared space on your own solid state drive, you might want to start making some room right now.

That being said, it's worth noting that a day one patch of some sort could end up coming about for Returnal, which would increase the game's size just a bit more. As such, it's important for you to keep open just a bit more space than normal to be safe.

Obviously, if you're someone who might be planning to pick up Returnal in a physical capacity, this pre-loading alert isn't something you'll have to worry about. Instead, you won't be able to download the game to your own #PS5 until you get a disc-based version in your hands, per usual. Alas, pre-loading just happens to be one major perk nowadays when it comes to going down the digital route.

If you don't already have the date circled on your calendar, Returnal is set to launch later this week on Friday, April 30, and will exclusively arrive on PS5. Be sure to keep an eye out later this week as we should be able to share our own review of the game with you a bit closer to release.

So what do you think about Returnal based on what we have seen so far? Is this a title that you're definitely looking to pick up on PS5 for yourself? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or come hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat more about the game.