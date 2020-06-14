Here's What a Spider-Man: Miles Morales-Themed PlayStation 5 Could Look Like

✖

Following the reveal of both the look of the PlayStation 5 console and the announcement of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the upcoming next-gen console from Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games, respectively, artist Kode Abdo -- perhaps best known online as BossLogic -- shared a lovely concept for a special limited edition PS5 that takes some notes from the new Marvel video game. And while he's certainly not the only fan to give a different color a go for the upcoming next-gen console, he still manages to stand out from the rest.

More specifically, BossLogic's concept trades the PS5's base white for black and the blue lights for red. There is also a spider emblem on both the console itself as well as the middle of the DualSense controller. That's the whole thing, and while that might sound a bit simple, it's relatively in line with other limited edition consoles that Sony has put out over the years. Take, for example, the upcoming The Last of Us Part II limited edition PlayStation 4, which doesn't even bother to fiddle with the covers and instead simply features from extra designs.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is expected to release later this year for the PS5. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think of BossLogic's concept? Would you be down for a Miles Morales PlayStation 5? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.