Limited Edition The Last of Us Part 2 PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially revealed a swanky-looking Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. The bundle includes a special PS4 Pro with a matte finish featuring an engraving of Ellie's tattoo from the upcoming video game, a matching DualShock 4 controller, a physical copy of The Last of Us Part II and steelbook, and a bunch of digital goodies. Perhaps best of all? It releases the same day as the game, June 19th.

"When we first revealed The Last of Us Part II, we had no idea how quickly fans would embrace Ellie’s tattoo," John Sweeney, Art Director at Naughty Dog, said as part of the reveal. "Within a day, we started seeing real-life versions showing up on social media and fans have been sharing photos of their new tattoos with us week after week ever since."

"When the opportunity arose to create a custom PS4 Pro for The Last of Us Part II, I worked with our graphic designer at the time, Angel Garcia, and we considered a few different ideas, but we kept coming back to Ellie’s tattoo," he added. "By that point, it had become a symbol of the game and for the community–much like the Firefly logo in the first game. It was the clear choice, but we wondered: what if it could be engraved? It hadn’t been done before, so we weren’t sure it was even possible, but thanks to the incredible efforts of the teams at PlayStation, we found a way."

The full bundle is set to be available in the United States and Canada for $399.99, and the special DualShock 4 controller will also be sold as a standalone product for $64.99. While the official page for the bundle includes a pre-order link, and does not yet appear to be available anywhere. In addition to the PS4 Pro and DualShock 4 controller, SIE also revealed a similarly swanky Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset ($99.99) and Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II Officially Licensed Seagate 2TB Game Drive ($89.99) as well.

The Last of Us Part II is set to release for PlayStation 4 on June 19th. The Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle will release the same day. This comes after the game was previously delayed indefinitely, which has turned out to be "a couple weeks." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Naughty Dog title right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of the The Last of Us Part II? What about this special PS4 Pro bundle? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! And keep reading to check out some excellent photos of the Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle!