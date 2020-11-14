PS5 Owners May Be Playing the Wrong Version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

✖

If you’re a PlayStation 5 owner who recently picked up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, there’s a good chance you may be playing on a version of the game other than the next-gen one offered on the new console. People on the PlayStation 5 have found, much to their surprise, that they’ve actually been playing the PlayStation 4 version instead which means they’re missing out on things like better framerates, shorter load times, and ray tracing.

This issue apparently is only affecting the PlayStation 5 because of the way the different console generations’ versions of the game are handled between PlayStation and Xbox devices, but thankfully, there’s an easy way to check and make sure you’re playing the right version. Activision noticed people were having issue with it and prepared a brief how-to to help people ensure they’re playing the right version of the game. You can find that guide below, and if you’re more of a visual person, Twitter user and YouTuber TmarTn shared the clip below to show what the process looks like.

To make sure you’re playing the next-gen version of #BlackOpsColdWar on PS5: 1. Highlight the game tile on the Dashboard 2. Scroll down and highlight “Play” 3. Select the 3 dots and open the menu 4. Select “PS5 | Full | Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” 5. Launch and enjoy! — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) November 14, 2020

🚨 WARNING 🚨 If you're on PS5, you're probably playing on the wrong version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. For some reason it defaults to the PS4 version, here's how to change it! pic.twitter.com/vLQfhM2SMi — TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 13, 2020

Activision omitted the part about having to redownload the game after already downloading the PlayStation 4 version which is a bummer for those who have to wait on the new one. You’ll at least already have the PlayStation 4 version downloaded and ready to go though, and it’s not like the PlayStation 5 version is going anywhere if you already purchased it, so you can download the new, correct version of the game whenever it’s convenient for you.

Once you get the correct version downloaded, it’d also be smart to configure your files so that you aren’t wasting precious storage space with any of the Black Ops Cold War modes that you don’t plan on using regularly. The process of uninstalling and installing those modes is a pretty simple one as well and will free up space if you wrap up the campaign and want to remove it or don’t feel like you’ll be playing Zombies much, for example.