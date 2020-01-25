Developer Warns Not to Expect Massive Graphical Leap on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are set to release sometime this holiday season, and we still don’t know how much better the games will look on the consoles compared to the PS4 and Xbox One. That said, we do know some of the innards of each system, and it doesn’t look like the consoles will bring about a considerable graphical leap from this current generation. As you will know, the graphics jump from previous generations was always pretty substantial, until this current generation. And the closer we get to photo-realistic graphics, the more this is going to be the case.

Will PS5 and Xbox Series X games look visibly better than PS4 and Xbox One games? Yes, but the leap may be underwhelming, or at least it won’t be as noticeable in the past. Speaking to this, Sword of the Necromancer’s designer and programmer Víctor Pedreno said that while there’s room for improvement, most of it will come from a design standpoint rather than from more horsepower.

“We are in a time where the leaps in graphics won’t be as noticeable as in, for example, the PS1 to PS2 or PS2 to PS3 jump,” said the developer while speaking to Gaming Bolt. “There’s still lots of room for improvement, but that will have to come from a design standpoint rather than just pure horsepower.”

As you can see, Pedreno isn’t saying that the PS5 and Xbox Series X won’t produce amazing looking games or that they won’t be noticeably different than the visual fidelity of PS4 and Xbox One games; rather the developer is simply pointing out that if anyone is expecting a massive visual leap like we’ve seen in some previous console generations, well, that’s not about to happen. The PS5 and Xbox Series X are indeed much more powerful than the PS4 and Xbox One, but most of that power will be focused on other things, like expanding worlds and having faster load times.

