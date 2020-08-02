Leaker Reveals When PS5 and Xbox Series X Price and Release Dates Will Be Revealed

✖

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are set to release worldwide this holiday season. Yet, it's already August and we have no information about the price of either console. We have plenty of speculation, rumors, and leaks, but zero official information. However, it sounds like that may be changing very soon. According to a new report, not only will we get information about the price of each console this month, but information about release dates for each as well. Of course, this also means pre-orders will go live this month too.

The report comes way of Kinda Funny Games' Imran Khan, who before joining Kinda Funny, served as a reporter for Game Informer. During a recent episode of the Kinda Funny Gamescast, Khan said that he's heard both Microsoft and Sony will have PS5 and Xbox Series X events this month, and during these events, release and pricing information for both consoles will be revealed.

Unfortunately, Khan doesn't divulge any additional specifics, leaving PlayStation and Xbox fans with nothing but speculation as to when in August all of this news will be shared.

Interestingly, this comes on the back of a new report that a special PS5 State of Play will happen within the first two weeks of August. If this is true, then it's possible this is when we will hear about the PS5's price and release date.

Meanwhile, an Xbox Series X event is expected to go down later this month, including not only the price and release date reveal, but the unveiling of the long-rumored and leaked Xbox Series S, a cheaper and less powerful next-gen companion console to the Xbox Series X.

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if it's accurate, it's possible it's outdated. It's also subject to change.

For more recent coverage on both consoles -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here and here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.