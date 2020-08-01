New PS5 Rumor Has Xbox Fans Worried

✖

A new PS5 rumor has PlayStation fans very excited, but Xbox and Xbox Series X fans quite worried. With both the Xbox Series X and PS5 so similar in tech, the big distinguishing factor between the two will once again be the exclusive console games each offers. So far PS5 has a new Spider-Man, Ratchet and Clank, Demon's Souls Remake, and several other heavy hitters announced. Matching this, Xbox has Halo Infinite, Fable, a new RPG from Obsidian, and its own first-party, marquee games. Unlike this generation, which has seen PS4 demolish Xbox One in the exclusives category, this upcoming generation is shaping up to be a real contest, or so we think.

According to a variety of sources, PlayStation is going to add to its first-party exclusive games lineup with some big and notable third-party exclusives. So far, Sony has already announced a few of these third-party deals. For example, Bethesda's Death Loop and GhostWire Tokyo will launch as timed exclusives on PS5. But apparently this is just the tip of the iceberg.

For a while, there has been scuttlebutt and teases from multiple sources that Sony has splashed some serious cash in securing noteworthy third-party exclusive games. At the time, it was teased that many of these games and deals remain unannounced, however, with reports that a new PS5 State of Play is on the horizon, the scuttlebutt has returned.

One of these sources is Windows Central reporter and Xbox industry insider, Jez Corden, who revealed recently that Sony has major third-party timed exclusivity deals to announce, including one involving a new Final Fantasy, or more specifically Final Fantasy 16. Corden also teases the return of a PlayStation series we haven't seen in a while.

It's worth noting that Corden notes that he's heard that all of this and more will be announced at the rumored PS5 State of Play event this month. However, he's also heard some of this may be held back for later. In other words, there seems to be some conflicting information.

As always, take all of this with a grain of salt. While the source here is reliable, nothing here is official. And even if it's all 100 percent correct, it's also subject to change.

