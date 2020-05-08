The Xbox Series X is set to release sometime this holiday season. That said, while Microsoft has been more forthcoming about its next-gen console than Sony has been with the PS5, there's plenty we still don't know about the machine, including many of the games launching with and along the console. However, this is slowly, but surely changing. At the moment of publishing, not only do we know of a few games coming from Xbox itself, but third-parties are starting to reveal and confirm their next-gen and cross-gen games. So far, this list of third-parties includes the likes of CD Projekt Red, Ubisoft, THQ Nordic, Techland, and many more. Below, you can take a quick gander at every Xbox Series X game confirmed so far. Further, below this, you'll find another list of announced games that we suspect will release on the Xbox Series X either at launch or around it. That said, it's important to remember the rest of the article is concerned about confirmed games only. In other words, rumored and leaks games are not included. Further, while it's likely many upcoming Xbox One games will be ported and enhanced on Xbox Series X, unless this is confirmed, they won't be on here. Anyway, lengthy introduction aside, here is every single game confirmed for release on Xbox Series X (every game confirmed for PS5 so far can be found HERE):

SENUA'S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Senua'a Saga: Hellblade II is a dark-fantasy action-adventure game that explores themes of mental illness. At the moment, it's unclear what its relation to its predecessor is, but we do know it's still in the hands of Ninja Theory, the developer best-known for games like DmC: Devil May Cry and Heavenly Sword. Release Date: TBA

HALO INFINITE Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter -- and the sixth mainline Halo game -- in development at 343 Industries, the developer who took over the reigns of the series after Bungie left it behind with Halo 3. It will notably release as a cross-gen game. Release Date: Late 2020

ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest game in the long-running Assassin's Creed series that will take players not just to the lands of the Vikings, but some of the lands they relentlessly raided. In addition to being in development for next-gen consoles, it's also in development for current-gen systems. Release Date: Holiday 2020

SECOND EXTINCTION Dinosaurs. More specifically, next-gen dinosaurs. That's all you need to know. If somehow you need to know more: Second Extinction is an intense 3 player co-op first-person shooter from developer Systemic Reaction. In addition to being a next-gen game, it's also in development for current consoles. Release Date: TBA

BRIGHT MEMORY INFINITE Bright Memory Infinite is a completely new IP that's pitched as an all-new lightning-fast fusion of the first-person shooter and action genres. It's in development at FYQD-Studio, which is notably a one-man studio. Release Date: TBD

CYBERPUNK 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person open-world role-playing game from Polish developer CD Projekt Red, the developers of The Witcher series. It's poised to hit current-gen consoles and PC this September, but it's unclear when it will arrive on next-gen hardware. Release Date: TBA

OUTRIDERS Outriders is a third-person looter-shooter developed by People Can Fly, the team best-known for Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement. It's being published by Square Enix, and will notably be a cross-gen release. Release Date: Late 2020

VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE - BLOODLINES 2 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is an action-RPG being made by developer Hardsuit Labs and funded by publisher Paradox Interactive. The sequel to 2004 video game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, it's notably a cross-gen release. Release Date: 2020

YAKUZA: LIKE A DRAGON Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the latest installment in the long-running franchise traditional seen as a PlayStation series. The cross-gen release is not only poised to soft-reboot the series, but will add turn-based combat to it. Release Date: Holiday 2020

SCORN Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game in development at Ebb Software, and if it sounds familiar it's because it was announced years ago, and has reportedly gone through a bit of development hell Release Date: TBA

THE MEDIUM The Medium is one of two games from Bloober Team already announced for Xbox Series X. A psychological horror game, it not only has buzz because of the horror game developer pedigree behind it, but because Akira Yamaoka, the composer of Silent Hill, is attached to it. Release Date: Holiday 2020

OBSERVER SYSTEM REDUX Observer System Redux is 2017's hit cyberpunk survival horror game, Observer, rebuilt for the PS5. Developed by Bloober Team -- the masters of horror behind Blair Witch and Layers of Fear -- it will feature an expanded story and expanded gameplay.

GODS AND MONSTERS Gods and Monsters is a storybook adventure game with serious Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild vibes. It's being developed by the team behind Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and published by Ubisoft as a cross-gen release. Release Date: Late 2020 - Early 2021

SCARLET NEXUS Scarlet Nexus is an action-RPG with anime-inspired visuals from one of Bandai Namco's internal studios. In addition to being a next-gen game, it will also be available on current-gen hardware. Release Date: TBA

RAINBOW SIX QUARANTINE Rainbow Six Quarantine is a three-player tactical cooperative first-person shooter from publisher Ubisoft and a splinter team of Rainbow Six Siege. It's being developed as a cross-gen game. Release Date: Late 2020 - Early 2021

DYING LIGHT 2 Dying Light 2 is an open-world action RPG meets zombie survival-horror game. In development at Techland, it's a cross-gen game and does not require you to play the first game in the series. Release Date: TBA

CHORUS Chorus is pitched as an evolution of the space-combat shooter in development via Fishlabs and Deep Silver. In addition to being a next-gen game, it will also be available on current hardware. Release Date: 2021

WATCH DOGS: LEGION Watch Dogs: Legion is a open-world crime-action game where you can play as any NPC in the game. Set in London, England, it has no continuity with the first two games in the series. It's in development at Ubisoft as a cross-gen game. Release Date: Late 2020 - Early 2021

DIRT 5 Dirty 5 is the latest entry in the racing game franchise of the same name, said to be particularly inspired by Dirt 2 and Dirt 3. In development at Codemasters, it will be a cross-gen release. Release Date: October 2020

GOTHIC (REMAKE) A remake of 2001's Gothic, a fantasy-themed single-player action RPG being published by THQ Nordic and developed by a brand new and unannounced studio in Spain. It will be a next-gen only game. Release Date: Sometime after 2020

THE ASCENT The Ascent is a solo and co-op action RPG and cross-gen release set in a cyberpunk world. It's in development at Neon Giant, and being published by Curve Digital. Release Date: 2020

CALL OF THE SEA Call of the Sea is pitched as an otherworldly adventure game set in the 1930s, South Pacific. A cross-gen game, it's in development at Out of the Blue and being published by Raw Fury. Release Date: TBA

MADDEN NFL 21 Madden NFL 21 is the latest entry in the Madden NFL series in development at EA as a cross-gen game. Release Date: TBA

WRC 9 WRC 9 is a racing game, and the latest entry in the FIA World Rally Championship official video game series. In development at KT Racing, it's the first racing game announced for next-gen. That said, it will also be available on current-gen consoles. Release Date: TBA

LORDS OF FALLEN 2 Lords of the Fallen 2 is an upcoming sequel to 2014's Lords of the Fallen, an action role-playing game with some serious Dark Souls vibes. Originally announced back in 2018, the sequel has seemingly been going through development trouble. Release Date: TBA

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: GOLLUM (Photo: Warner Bros.) The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action adventure game that follows Gollum after he acquires the One Ring. It's in development for next-gen consoles via Daedalic Entertainment, a German studio and perhaps the best-known adventure game studio in the business. Release Date: 2021

XBOX ONE GAMES ALREADY OUT COMING TO XBOX SERIES X (Photo: Bungie) Destiny 2

Gears 5

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Warframe