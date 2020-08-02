Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Disappointed Following News of Missing Feature

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally going to release this November via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And at the moment, it looks poised to be one of the biggest and most notable releases of the generation. The only thing Cyberpunk 2077 looks to have more than quality is ambition. It's huge, complex, and looking to raise the bar for open-world games and storytelling within open-world games. And of course, accompanying this is an impressive amount of classic and new features.

That said, Polish developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed one feature that the game won't have. The feature is far from a game-changer, but you may expect to see it in a cyberpunk game, especially one that pays homage to the sub-genre as much as Cyberpunk 2077 does. And that feature is dual-wielding, which won't be in the game.

CD Projekt Red never said this combat feature would be in the game, but some assumed it was not only because of the genre, but because the secondary character and one of your companions, Jackie, has been shown dual-wielding.

The confirmation comes way of Marcin Momot, CD Projekt Red's Global Community Lead. Momot doesn't disclose why the feature isn't in the game, but it's safe to assume it's one the team thought about implementing.

Again, this isn't going to be a deal-breaker for anyone, but some fans have expressed disappointment since hearing the news:

Well that blows Jackie gets to dual wield but we don't the damn CE statue is very misleading — SOLO OF FORTUNE (@MaxTac_Solo) July 30, 2020

That sucks! IT REALLY SUCKS. No dual wielding in a cyberpunk world :( — David Holy (@davidholycom) July 27, 2020

So what else did You cut from this game? — kaRRma (@JaToJa14) July 25, 2020

So u cut everything fun from this E3 2018 demo? — Rafał (@DarthStan) July 25, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on September 19. For more coverage on the game click here or peep the relevant links below:

