New PS5 and Xbox Series X Stock Update Has Bad News Only

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are nearly impossible to find right now, and it sounds like this won't be changing anytime soon. The first month of 2021 is almost over, and while GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and more all released new stock this month, it wasn't nearly enough to satiate demand, and that's partially because every resupply has been very limited with both Sony and Microsoft's production lines struggling for parts, and because the effect the pandemic had on production lines last year that is still lingering. According to the CEO of AMD, Lisa Su, this isn't changing in 2021.

Speaking to investors during a recent earnings call, Su revealed not only is demand on the consumer side high, but on the production side as well, with companies competing for the same parts. As a result, AMD expects these problems to continue until, at least, the second half of the year.

Su doesn't divulge much else of consequence, but this confirms that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will continue to be hard to find until at least June, unless demand declines, which seems unlikely at this point. And right now, there's no guarantee that supply will inch ahead of demand in the second half of the year, but AMD seems hopeful things could change by then.

Right now, neither Sony nor Microsoft have said a great deal about the stock situation, especially the former. The latter, Microsoft, did at least recently confirm that it expects no change on this front for this financial quarter.

Of course, adding to the problem is resellers, who are gobbling up stock before consumers can via bots that order 1000s of consoles in minutes. Right now, the reseller market is very healthy, and it's quite easy to find a PS5 and Xbox Series X there, but of course, these consoles come with inflated prices.

