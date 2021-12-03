PS5 and Xbox Series X Won’t Be Sold In-Store at Walmart Gamer Drop Event

Update: While it was previously thought that Walmart would be selling new PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles as part of its “Gamer Drop” event next weekend, the retailer has since stressed that this won’t be the case. In an added addendum to its website detailing this event, Walmart stated, “Note the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are not included in this event. Instead, Walmart says it will merely include “great prices on exciting games and console accessories,” to go along with a special Nintendo Switch bundle. The Xbox Series S is said to be sold in this event, but only in certain locations “while supplies last.”

The original story can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

—

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X has been announced to be taking place next week at Walmart. While this has become common over the past year since the PS5 and new Xbox launched, what makes this restock different is that it won’t be taking place solely online. Instead, customers will be able to walk into a Walmart store that is closest to them and buy one of the next-gen consoles directly off of the shelf.

Detailed on its website today, Walmart revealed that this “Gamer Drop” event will be taking place next weekend on Saturday, December 11. The sale is said to feature “video gaming must haves” and “exclusive gear”, of which the PS5 and Xbox Series X are included. And while these consoles are perhaps the most sought-after of this holiday season, the recently released Nintendo Switch OLED Model will also be available to purchase as well. As a whole, this is one of the first times since any of these consoles were released that Walmart has been doing an in-store release of this type.

The only problem with this restock is that it will not be transpiring at every Walmart location across the country. Since there are so many different Walmart storefronts in the United States, these PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks will only be happening in specific areas. Fortunately, Walmart has already provided a tool on its website that will allow you to see whether your own local store will be taking part in this event. As such, you’ll have more than enough time to plan ahead for next week. Sadly, this tool doesn’t provide any insight into how much stock each store might have, so you’ll still be left in the dark on that front.

Are you planning to run to your own local Walmart next week and buy the PS5 or Xbox Series X for yourself? And do you have hope that this restock will actually go well? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.