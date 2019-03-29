Report: PS5 and Next Xbox Will Be More Powerful Than Google Stadia

One of the first questions asked after Google unveiled Stadia to the world was: how will Sony and Microsoft respond? Well, according to a new report, they are responding by going big. When Google revealed the Stadia will launch with 10.7 teraflops of performance, it looked bad for Sony and Microsoft, whose current high-end systems — the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, respectively — have half as many teraflops. But that was last-gen. For next-gen, the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett will reportedly have even more teraflops, or at least that’s what the two consoles makers are aiming for.

The report comes way of industry-leading journalist Jason Schreier — who’s known for his scoops and insider information. More specifically, talking on ResetEra, Schreier noted that both Sony and Microsoft are aiming higher than 10.7 teraflops, which is partially why the systems aren’t coming this year, but in 2020, which is something many previous reports have suggested as well.

According to Schreier, at the moment, both Sony and Microsoft are keeping a tight lid on things, with only a few key people being detailed on next-gen. The Kotaku writer notes that even at bigger companies, not everyone will know, just a select few engineers who need to have a rough idea of the specs.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Even if Schreier is correct, everything is subject to change. That said, it’s not very surprising to hear Sony and Microsoft are aiming higher than 10.7 teraflops. The real question is: how much will this impact the cost? Further, does this lend any credence to the reports that both console makers are making multiple next-gen systems; one that offers high-end gaming and another that offers a lesser experience, but is much cheaper? Who knows. Unfortunately, at this point, all we can do is speculate and patiently wait for more details.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How powerful will the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett be? And how much will they cost?

