PS6 Handheld Leak Explains Sony’s Recent PS5 Updates

Sony has officially confirmed that its next console, presumably the PlayStation 6, is in the works. And based on the typical timeline, we can assume it’s headed our way in the next few years. While actual details are thin at this point, many rumors point to a handheld companion for the PS6. With Nintendo, Steam, and Xbox in the handheld market, it makes sense that Sony is looking to up its game. Now, new intel suggests that the team behind PlayStation is already laying the groundwork for a handheld.

Tech YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead has previously shared alleged insider information about the PS6. This includes speculation that the PS6 will release in late 2027 or early 2028 and that it will have a handheld companion. In a recent episode of their Broken Silicon podcast, the same insider reports recent changes to PS5 software development kits that suggest that Sony is indeed prepping to launch a handheld console.

Sony Reportedly Prioritizing Power Save Support in Leadup to PS6 Handheld

In a December 16th episode of Broken Silicon, Moore’s Law is Dead shared an update on PS6 handheld rumors. Specifically, this update centered on Sony’s efforts to ensure PlayStation games support its console’s Low Power Mode. According to the rumored inside information, Sony has made internal changes to PS5 software development kits to ensure Power Save Mode is supported. The information also suggests that new Low Power Modes are in the works for PlayStation games, designed to run “with different available CPU configurations.”

Power Save has its purposes outside of handheld devices, of course. It can help with energy usage even for a traditional PS5 that’s plugged in. However, doubling down on making sure Power Save is enabled across PlayStation games does suggest something bigger in mind. And that something is, according to insiders like Moore’s Law is Dead, a PS6 handheld.

Handheld devices like the Steam Deck and Switch 2 often live or die by their battery life. After all, it’s hard to say your handheld is portable if it can’t run most games for very long without being plugged in to an outlet or docking station. So, Sony’s continued emphasis on Power Save for PS5 could suggest the company is working to ensure its rumored PS6 handheld has a competitive battery life compared to other handhelds on the market.

As the Switch 2 has shown, having a solid library of backward-compatible games can be crucial when launching a new console. There are still relatively few exclusive Switch 2 titles, but as most Switch games are backwards compatible, gamers still have good reason to invest in the next gen. It looks like Sony is trying to ensure a similar situation when its PS6 launches, with an effort to get PS5 games supporting Power Save mode now. This would theoretically lay the groundwork for games to run well on a PS6 handheld without instantly draining its battery.

Moore’s Law is Dead does not specifically name sources, so this remains unconfirmed speculation at this point. Sony has yet to officially announce a handheld, or indeed even confirm that its next console will be called the PlayStation 6. But this adds yet another bit of backing to the rumor that a new PlayStation handheld is indeed in the works. If the late 2027/early 2028 timeline is accurate, we may well get some official updates from Sony in the coming year.

