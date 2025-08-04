PS6 Report Reveals a Release Date We Did Not Expect

The PS6 may not be as far away as you might think, according to a new report. Console generations have gotten weirder and weirder as time has gone on. While it was widely accepted for a long time that you’d need the latest hardware to play new games, that’s not really as accepted anymore. The PS4 still gets major titles like Call of Duty, but games like Battlefield 6 appear to have bucked this trend in favor of new technology. For many, it feels like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S generation hasn’t even really properly kicked off yet. GTA 6 may feel like the game that allows us to feel like the current gen has arrived, but it may also be the swan song of the generation.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S both turn five this November. For a typical console generation, that means we are well over the halfway point. The last two console generations both lasted about seven to eight years before a new console was releases. Of course, this generation had a bumpy start due to COVID causing supply issues and making it so that they weren’t as widely adopted machines until around 2022. That meant a sort of delayed start to the generation in a sense.

However, it seems like the end of the generation is in sight for console manufacturers. Xbox has already started talking about its next console and PlayStation has also spoken about the PS6 being in the works. With that said, many are wondering when we can expect it. A new report from Moore’s Law Is Dead (via Kotaku) claims that the PS6 is coming by fall 2027 or early 2028 alongside the long-rumored PS6 handheld. The information comes from an old AMD document reviewed by the YouTuber. Typically, PlayStation has launched new consoles in the fall around November and the documentation reviewed by Moore’s Law Is Dead claims Sony is expecting to manufacture the console in early – mid 2027, which would allow them to build up supply for a holiday launch.

Although this information comes from a dated AMD presentation, the YouTuber noted that a source close to Sony said that the gaming company tries to stick close to the details in these kinds of documents. This would indicate that we only have about two years left before the start of the next generation, despite a general feeling that games are still leaning on last-gen hardware. Some feel like there’s no reason to even make a PS6 right now since we are still seeing the potential of the PS5.

The YouTuber noted that the power of the PS6 looks to be only a marginal leap from the PS5 Pro, likely in order to keep costs down. Sony will want to keep the price point for the PS6 in that $500 range in order to remain affordable to players, but it remains to be seen how much of a leap there will actually be.