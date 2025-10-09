PlayStation Shares PS6 Release Window Tease in New Update

PlayStation has surprisingly shared new information on the release timing for the PlayStation 6, which is assumed to be the name of the successor to the PlayStation 5. At this point in the generation, many fans are beginning to look forward to the future, as the PS5 has now been out for almost five years in total. And while Sony has yet to talk about the PS6 by name, it has now given fans an idea of when its next console will end up hitting store shelves.

In a new video posted by PlayStation today, Mark Cerny, the chief architect of the PS5 and PS5 Pro, talked a bit more about the company’s ongoing collaboration with AMD. This partnership between PlayStation and AMD has been discussed multiple times in the past and is meant to help develop the future tech that will serve as the cornerstone of the eventual PS6. The video in question touched on more of what this tech will do and how it will be an improvement from what’s seen currently with the PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Near the conclusion of the discussion, Cerny said that this tech is something that he looks forward to implementing in a future PlayStation console “in a few years’ time.” While this isn’t a specific release year by any means, the “few” seems to signify that we’re looking at a 2028 release window for the PS6 at the earliest. This belief is further backed up by the fact that Cerny made clear that much of the tech that will be found in the PS6 doesn’t yet fully exist and is still only being done in simulation. As such, Sony clearly has a lot of work left to do on the PS6 before it ever sees the light of day.

When Will Sony Fully Reveal the PS6?

Sony hasn’t shied away from the fact that it’s working on a next-gen PlayStation console. Since the launch of the PS5 Pro last year, Cerny and others at Sony have made clear that they’re now looking to the future of PlayStation hardware. Despite talking so openly about the PS6 in this manner, we’re still likely not anywhere close to seeing the console properly revealed.

Assuming that Sony follows a similar strategy as it did with the PS5, we likely wouldn’t see the PS6 fully unveiled until 2028, assuming that this is the year that the next-gen console launches. Sony didn’t even show off the design of the PS5 until six months before it hit the market in 2020. Even if Sony chooses to talk more about the tech behind the PS6 in the months and years ahead, the console itself will likely remain under wraps for much, much longer.

In the interim, there are also still plenty of PlayStation exclusives that will be released on PS5 in 2026 and beyond. Marvel’s Wolverine is now bound for 2026, as is Saros, the next game from developer Housemarque. Naughty Dog also continues to work on its new IP Intergalatic: The Heretic Prophet, which remains without a release window for the time being.

