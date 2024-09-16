PS6 Looks Set to Be Backward Compatible

It looks like the PS6 will continue the trend of backward compatibility started with the PS5. This means, in addition to playing PS6 games, it should play PS5 and PS4 games as well. More than this, PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games as well, though not to the same extent. Word of the major feature comes the way of a new report that claims the PS6 will make use of an AMD chip, noting Sony and Intel were in talks but going with the latter would have meant abandoning backward compatibility. That said, this was not the sole dealbreaker, as Sony also reportedly took umbrage with how much money Intel wanted on each processor.

As for the report, it comes from Reuters, a reliable source when it comes to game industry news. In other words, the report does not come the way of anonymous users on Reddit or 4chan like so many video game rumors. Despite this, the information should still be taken with a grain of salt, like any report or rumor.

Further, even if this information is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. Once the PS6 hits productions, things will obviously be different, but as long as it is in its planning stage, which it will be for at least a year or two more, then everything is pretty fluid.

Right now, it is believed the PS6 will release in 2028, though this is only based on leaked documents from Microsoft. In other words, this is when the next Xbox is planned to release, or at least was planned at one point to release. Things could have changed. Whatever the case, it is also when Xbox was planning its competitor to release the PS6.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this new report and the speculation it has created. We don't suspect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, if Sony bucks expectation and does provide a comment, we will update the story accordingly. Of course, the same also applies to AMD.