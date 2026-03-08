PS6 Report Gives Update on Release Date and Its Games

A new report has given an update on the PS6 release date and teased what PlayStation fans expect from PS6 games. While it feels like the PS5 has yet to hit its stride, the aforementioned report alleges that rumors of the console being delayed to possibly as late as 2029 are off the mark. In fact, the date provided by the report suggests this is way off the mark.

The new report comes the way of Moore’s Law Is Dead, a source who built a reputation for leaks about the PS5 before it was officially announced, detailed, and dated. According to the YouTuber and hardware insider, Sony is preparing to release the PS6 late 2027. And if there is a delay, it won’t be beyond early 2028. This window would make sense considering it’s expected the next Xbox, Project Helix, will release holiday 2027.

PS6 Games

Adding to this PS6 release date update, it is claimed that Sony is aiming for the PS6 to “comfortably” run 4K games at 120 FPS, something it suggested the PS5 was going to do, but hasn’t really. In addition to this, it is expected by MLID that this benchmark will also include advanced raytracing.

As you may know, the PS5 is a bit weak when it comes to CPU. This is an area consoles have historically always struggeled with, and it is one of a few reasons why ambtiious strategy games struggle on console, in particular. It is also why massive open-world games can chug on PS5. That said, it is said Sony is aiming to have 3x or 4x CPU performance with the PS6 compared to the PS5.

Lastly, the report details the aforementioned ray tracing capabalities, noting that the ray tracing capabilities of the PS6 are expected to be 3x to 6x faster than the PS5 Pro, and up to 12x faster than the standard PS5.

Of course, with massive supply chain constraints and component shortages — especially as it pertains to memory — the PS6 is under threat to substantial disruptment, which is why many think it will be delayed. MLID claims though that Sony has been aggreseivly proactive in securing what it needs, and the insider notes that Sony has already launched a console into hostile conditions, referencing the PS5’s launch in 2020, which had historic levels of disruption and obstacles. That said, while Sony did manage to release the PS5 despite this, it wasn’t able to keep up with demand, and consquently the console was difficult to obtain for at least a solid two years.

For now, though, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt as nothing here is official and it is all subject to change. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.