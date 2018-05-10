PSA: BlizzCon 2018 Tickets Go On Sale This Evening

In case you missed the news or you just needed a friendly reminder of what’s happening — tonight will be your first chance to score tickets for BlizzCon 2018.

The tickets are set to go on sale here starting at 7 PM PDT tonight (the 9th) and will be first come, first serve. They’ll go for $199 apiece (plus applicable taxes and fees) and will be available for purchase in multiple batches.

Now, keep in mind that if you don’t get tickets this time around, there are options. A second batch of tickets will be released on Saturday, May 12 at 10:00 AM PDT. In addition, the BlizzCon 2018 Virtual Ticket will be available, with pricing yet to be determined and some virtual goodies included. So if you aren’t able to get into the show for some reason, you can still catch all the action live.

Here are all the features that are expected from this year’s event:

Hands-on play time with the latest versions of Blizzard Entertainment games

Blizzard esports competition featuring top pro gamers from around the world

In-depth discussion panels with Blizzard game developers and artists

Community contests with great prizes

Commemorative merchandise based on Blizzard Entertainment’s game universes

More activities and attractions to be announced on www.blizzcon.com.

If you somehow miss out with those options, there’s one last thing. There will be a special pre-BlizzCon dinner will take place on Thursday, November 1, to benefit the CHOC Children’s charity. It will be held at the Hilton Anaheim Hotel at 6:30 PM PDT. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets starting on May 16 at 7 PM PDT. Only 275 tickets will be available, going for $750 each. Keep in mind that while the price is a little steep, it’s for charity — and BlizzCon admission is also included.

You can find more information about BlizzCon on the official web page. This breaks down all the details about the event, as well as ticket purchasing tips in case you want to get the jump on the competition.

Good luck! This should be a huge event for Blizzard fans — just ask anyone that’s attended in previous years!

BlizzCon 2018 will take place on November 2 and 3 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.