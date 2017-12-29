PUBG Breaks Own Record With 3 Million Concurrent Players, 1.5 Million Cheater Bans

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or are just super tuned out from the gaming world) the last few months, you’ve heard about how many records PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has shattered since its release to Early Access. Now that the game is out of the EA state on PC, and now available for Xbox One players, it really doesn’t look like the battle royale game is slowing down anytime soon. What better way for the PUBG crew to close out 2017 than with a numbers recap – a very impressive numbers recap that has them shattering their own records.

The number tally comes from the Steam Database and provides their record breaking concurrent (online) player toll, as well as the astounding amount of bans the game’s developers have also doled out. For shame, aim bot users, for shame.

And now for that impressive cheater tally:

The responses to the number of bans that occured were pretty hilarious, and one was just sad:

As many notated in the comments, even that impressive number of bans seems to barely have put a dent in the problem of cheaters in-game. For those familiar with online gaming, this is a pretty constant issue and not just a PUBG exclusive problem. Many companies try to implement various systems to prevent/catch cheaters but it’s growing frustration that doesn’t show signs of slowing down – at least not in the immediate problem. Hell, even a developer himself was caught cheating while streaming his own game!

For now, a huge congratulations to the PUBG crew and their amazing accomplishments this year. The game continues to get better and better with each update, and even more content is on the way. PUBG is available now for Xbox One and PC users.