‘PUBG’ Creator Brendan Greene Steps Down As Lead Dev to Work On New ‘PUBG: Special Projects’ Initiative

Brenden Greene, the creator of the battle royale game that really took the genre to the next level, has announced that though he will still be on as the consulting creative director for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, his relation to the title is dramatically shifting.

The creator took to Twitter to outline his new plans and to reflect back on the journey thus far:

And now for something completely different… pic.twitter.com/f9qpkHMHu8 — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) March 13, 2019

“The past five years of my life has been all about battle royale,” reads Greene’s open letter seen above. “From the early days working on a mod to getting the chance to create my vision for a battle royale title, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

“It’s been an incredible journey and our game has reached heights I never thought possible. Seeing the game grow into what it is today has been a dream come true and I can’t thank our fans and the incredible team at PUBG Corporation enough.”

Now it’s on to new adventures, “While I’ll remain as a consulting creative director on PUBG, development will be led by Taeseok Jang and the fantastic team I have had the honor of working with over the past three years. They have some great things planned for this year, and I can’t wait to share more with you soon!”

Basing the new operation in Amsterdamn, Greene’s focus will squarely be on this new division now that the game is fully released on all platforms. As far as what the new division will have to offer, he added “We are tasked with exploring, experimenting, and creating new technologies, tools, pipelines, and gameplay; but for me, it is more than that. Together with a team of game developers and researchers, we will explore new possibilities of interaction and connection within the game space.”

For those looking to become a part of the new venture, they are also hiring! You can learn more right here!

