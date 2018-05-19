PUBG Creator Congratulates Call of Duty On Black Ops 4’s Blackout Mode

This week was a pretty big one for the Call of Duty community with the official reveal of Black Ops 4 and its debut in the Battle Royale genre with its forthcoming Blackout mode.

And while we don’t know too much about it just yet, fans are already looking forward to it. Not only that but one of the power players in the Battle Royale genre has come forward to congratulate Activision on the introduction of the mode.

The creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, “PLAYERUNKNOWN,” recently took to Twitter to welcome Call of Duty into the fold. “Oh, hai, @CallofDuty…welcome to the club,” he noted, complete with a little heart symbol. You can see his tweet below.

Oh hai, @CallofDuty… welcome to the club <3 — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) May 17, 2018

This is a little sweeter than we’ve seen the PUBG team in the past, as they ruthlessly went after Epic Games shortly after it introduced a Battle Royale mode to Fortnite last year. We’re not sure why the attitude change is taking place, but it might be just because they’re cordial — or they don’t want to be swept under the rug by fans that keep tweeting stuff like “#RIPFortnite”.

This didn’t stop some fans from responding in epic fashion. We’ve included a few of those tweets below.

Gonna sue them too? — VanDep (@MrVanDep) May 17, 2018

hahaha, Brendan be like: So You’re about to launch a Battle Royale… pic.twitter.com/nfJvh3MZ9s — Josh Stein (@steinekin) May 18, 2018

Nah, I think there is room for the BR community to grow and expand across all titles. Competition is also super good! We (the players) get to benefit and our favorite games just get better! — Josh Stein (@steinekin) May 18, 2018

Love how the game that ripped off H1 is no longer ok with anymore BR games coming out — Shane (@srodgers27) May 17, 2018

It’s not really known just how much Call of Duty‘s Blackout mode is going to affect both Fortnite and PUBG just yet. We haven’t even seen the mode in action and probably won’t until sometime later this summer. But some fans are convinced that it’s going to be the next big thing especially with it being associated with one of the biggest gaming franchises on the planet.

We can’t wait to see what Blackout has to offer, although we already know a few things about it that fans could certainly get excited over.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.