‘PUBG’ Brings Desert Knights War Mode Event to Xbox

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ War Mode has now come to the Xbox One with Desert Knights being the first event console players can play throughout the weekend.

A weekend game mode that moves away from the battle royale rules, War Mode is a deathmatch-style mode that features different events every weekend. Players aren’t completely out when they’re killed and can respawn periodically with points awarded to downing and eliminating opponents. It’s been available on the PC and mobile version prior to coming to console but is now playable on the Xbox One as of Sept. 20.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first War Mode event, Desert Knights, is one that PC players will recognize from past weekends. It features a much smaller player count than the typical 100 players and outfits players with valuable gear from the beginning.

“This weekend’s event is Desert Knights, where you drop into Miramar with a 10-person squad, kitted with all level three gear, a care package weapon, and other items,” the PUBG announcement about the game mode said. “Teams will get points for knockdowns and kills, and the team that reaches 150 points, or has the highest points after 12 minutes, wins the battle!”

War Mode comes to @Xbox! 10 player squads drop onto Miramar kitted with Level 3 gear and crate weapons. Eliminate as many opponents as possible. First team to reach 150 points wins. //t.co/lEzhRiCaLj pic.twitter.com/upQ6PuyD2i — PUBG (@PUBG) September 20, 2018

Started on Sept. 20, the event is scheduled to end on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. PT. Only solo queues are permitted during this event with the game mode restricted to a third-person perspective, but first-person mode and the ability to queue up with teammates will be added in the future once the War Mode servers’ stability has been tested. In a separate article, the PUBG console team acknowledged that the lack of team queues for the game mode may be disappointing and said that the problem is being worked on.

“Currently, the event can only support solo queue, which we know is quite disappointing for our players. The reason for this is that there were stability issues with group queueing, and we are actively working to resolve this”

There is, however, a workaround that players have found to allow friends to join their lobbies and play the War Mode together. The Xbox post even broke down how to do so with the PUBG team telling players how to use the workaround until more than solo queues are added.

Enter Event Mode screen

Press the Guide button on the Xbox controller

Navigate to “People”

Select “Friends”

Select the player you wish to play with

Select “Invite” -> Invite them to a game

If they enter the party, you will be able to see the number of party members in the top right of the screen

All Party members need to press “A” button when on the Event match screen

PUBG’s War Mode is now live on the Xbox One.