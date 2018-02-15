PUBG Developers Planning to Reveal Massive Roadmap Update Soon

Now that the popular battle royale title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is out of early access on Steam and available for Xbox One players, it’s only natural that many are wondering what’s next. Since the addition of the Miramar update to the record-breaking online game, details as far as brand new content has been sparse.

Aside from the usual updates and game tweaks, large content updates have been missing from the game’s base. With recent focus primarily being on anti-cheat measures, it’s time to start focusing on the future and how to keep the playerbase interested. Luckily, it seems like we’ll be getting the big update announcement soon, at least according to Community Manager Sammie Kang.

In a recent tweet Kang mentioned: “Our dev team has been working on a dev roadmap for early 2018 in the past few weeks. It’s about time we update you on what’s happening and where things are at. We will share this roadmap with you soon once we have finalized all the details.”

There have been rumors going around that the next new map will be of snowy plains, a vast difference from the previously released desert map. With the two new PUBG mobile games out now in China, perhaps we might even see a western version included in this expected outline?

With the team actively looking at bringing the online title to the PlayStation 4 platform, we know that there is still a lot of work to be done before the full title can be released on Xbox One. With the completed version on Steam, the updates between the two versions of the game have been vastly different. Hopefully included in this upcoming roadmap will be a timeline of completion for the Microsoft platform so that the two versions can sync up a bit more in terms of update and content release.

Until then, all we can do is speculate as to what the massive update outline will bring but we’re sure it’s going to be huge for all players. The game has been on a constant roll of success since launch, it even received a nomination for Game of the Year despite not being out of Early Access at that time.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One and PC.