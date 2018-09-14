‘PUBG’ Event Mode: Mutant Mayhem Is Live

“It’s time to embrace your inner mutant” because a new Event Mode is now live for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on Steam!

This week’s War Mode offers a unique play experience for a limited amount of time. The team over at BlueHole Inc recently took to their Steam blog to clue fans in on the specifics of the new mode, as well as when they can hop in queue.

“This week’s War Mode event is Mutant Mayhem, which loads out players with the brand new Mk47 Mutant Assault Rifle for some evening desert action. Care packages are disabled, meaning that Mutant at your side is your first and best option.”

It gives players a chance to try out the latest weapon in a high-impact gamestyle to really test those limits. Interested in partaking? It’s going on right now for a short period of time. Here’s what you need to know before jumping into Mutant Mayhem:

Event Schedule

STARTS: Sep 13, 7pm PDT / Sep 14, 4am CEST / Sep 14, 11am KST

ENDS: Sep 16, 7pm PDT / Sep 17, 4am CEST / Sep 17, 11am KST

Available Queues

4-man squads on Miramar (All Regions)

NA/EU/AS: TPP & FPP

KR/JP/SEA/OC/SA: TPP

Rules

War mode

All players spawn with an Mk47 Mutant, a Lvl 1 vest and 100 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition

Killed players respawn in planes that fly by every 40 seconds

Eliminating an enemy earns your team 3 points, while knocking out an enemy earns your team 1 point.

Reviving a teammate will grant 1 point as well.

If no team reaches 150 points after 15 minutes, the team with the most point wins.

No vehicles spawns

4-person squads only. Maximum 40 players. (Auto-matching is forced on)

Time of day is sunset

Red zones are disabled

Care packages are disabled

Killer Spectating is disabled

Friendly fire is disabled

Just like Fortnite’s Limited Time Modes, these are only available for a certain period of time. If the full-on fire power mission appeals to you, you’re going to want to get into the game during the times listed above.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. What do you think about the latest Event Mode? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

