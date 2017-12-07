PUBG Team Confirms Incoming Jet Ski, Plus New Revolver

The rumor of jet skis making their way into the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been percolating for awhile now, and finally the company behind the online shooter has confirmed that they are indeed bringing the aquatic travel mode in-game. In addition to the sweet new water ride, a new R45 six-shot revolver has also been confirmed.

Meet Aquarail, a new vehicle coming to Miramar and Erangel. #ThisIsBattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/adwrF7XHyn — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) December 7, 2017

The team first took to social media to introduce Aquarail, the new jet ski in the picture above. The latest addition will drop when Miramar and Erangel releases for players too cool off when traversing the new desert map. In addition to the new vehicle, also comes a new gun that will be replacing the Erangel’s R1895. Downside: no suppressor support, Upside: can utilise a laser sight:

“Unlike the R1895 it replaces, the R45 will not support a suppressor, though you will be able to add a red dot sight to improve your aim. And another differentiation from the R1895 is the use of speed loaders, enabling you to load all six rounds simultaneously, greatly accelerating reload times, putting the R45’s reload speed more in line with other PUBG pistols.”

It will be interesting to see how warfare changes in the open waters when competing for that “winner, winner, chicken dinner.” Tonight marks the 2017 Game Awards, where a live demo of the new desert map for PUBG will take place to give players a sense of what is coming to the game. For Xbox One hopefuls, check out the new exclusive gear only available for you that will be purchasable for an extremely limited amount of time.