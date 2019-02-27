‘PUBG’ Maintenance Scheduled Ahead of New Update

Maintenance has been scheduled for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ servers that’ll last for several hours with the end bringing about the release of Update #26.

The official PUBG Support Twitter account alerted players to the impending maintenance recently alongside the game’s main account to tell players when maintenance would occur. Scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. PTS, maintenance on the PC servers will last seven hours to apply the new update and everything that’s included in it.

Some of the contents previewed in the patch notes found in the PUBG tweet have been highlighted before as new additions to the game. Flare Guns are one example of that, an item which has been seen in the past during certain events. This tool can call down an essential care package for players who use it or may even bring in a vehicle depending on where it’s used. Though the Flare Guns have been seen periodically before, they’ll now be a staple part of PUBG as a rare item found throughout the maps.

There are also two new vehicles being added to the game, though unlike the Flare Guns, their presence will be restricted only to Vikendi. The Zima and the Snowbike are the two vehicles Update #26 is adding, both of which fulfil different purposes and will replace existing vehicles, all of those details found below courtesy of the official patch notes:

Added a new Vikendi exclusive vehicle, Zima.

The Zima replaces UAZs on Vikendi.

It won’t have perfect control on Vikendi’s snowy plains, however the 4×4 Zima is much easier to maneuver compared to other vehicles.

While the Zima is relatively slow, it has high durability making it ideal for combat situations.

Added a new Vikendi exclusive vehicle, Snowbike.

The Snowbike replaces motorbikes on Vikendi.

What the Snowbike lacks in durability, it makes up for with high speed and great maneuverability.

PUBG’s maintenance for the next update is scheduled to take place soon and Update #26 is expected to roll out immediately afterwards assuming no problems prevent that from happening.