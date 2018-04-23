PUBG’s Miramar Map Comes to Xbox Test Servers Tomorrow

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players will be able to experience the new Miramar map on the console starting on April 24 when it launches for testing.

Following an announcement at PAX East that confirmed the map would be fully releasing in May and a follow-up announcement that said it would be testable by the end of the month, the PUBG Xbox team returned again with details on the Miramar test. The map test begins tomorrow, and players can start downloading the Miramar-only server right when midnight hits.

“Starting later today, anyone who owns PUBG on Xbox One can download the Miramar test server (called “PUBG Test Server”), directly from the Microsoft Store,” the PUBG Xbox team said on the game’s forums.

There will be some restrictions in place during the test as well as some aspects that potentially won’t function as expected, according to the forums post. The game mode playable on the Miramar map will be limited to Third-Person Perspective (TPP) on North American servers, but the Xbox team said that adjustments will be made depending on how the test goes.

As a way to incentivize players to help uncover those bugs that’ll be encountered in the new map, rewards are being offered for those who help with the bug squashing.

“During the test period and beyond, we will be actively listening to player feedback and using it to improve the build, so please be sure and share your comments, questions, and concerns in the thread below!” the announcement said. “There will also be ‘bug bounty’ rewards: 150 players who help us find bugs will get some swaggy in-game items.”

For those who want to participate in the Miramar map test, the full schedule of the testing period was provided that includes details on when you can download the test server and when the actual test ends.

Test Server Downloadable Starting

April 24th, 12am, your local timezone.

Full Test Schedule

S. (PDT) SCHEDULE 4/25, 4/26, 4/27: Servers available 5pm PDT through 11pm PDT 4/28 & 4/29: Servers available 11am PDT through 11pm PDT

EUROPE (CEST) SCHEDULE 4/26, 4/27, 4/28: Servers available 2am CEST through 8am CEST 4/28 & 4/29: Servers available 8pm CEST through 8am CEST



The PUBG team also warned that the test server could potentially go down at any point during the schedule for maintenance and to keep up with the game’s help account on Twitter or refer back to the original announcement for details if that happens.