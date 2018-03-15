PUBG Mobile North American Launch Imminent, Beta Going Live

We’ve previously reported the action-packed PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds mobile experience by Tencent Games, but up until now the release was only set for China. Well get those pans ready and prepare for those chicken dinners, because the the mobile adaptation is making its way to the West!

If you’re in Canada, you can partake in the festivities now because the Beta test is now live for Android users. The game is also set to release beyond just Canada, though we don’t know the details yet on the North American plans at this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mobile port is set to utilize Unreal Engine 4 to make the experience comparable to that of the PC version. According to the official app listing:

1. Officially licensed PUBG on Mobile

An authentic port of the PC version. 100 players are dropped on an enormous 8×8 km battlefield. Players fight to survive and eliminate each other through strategy and skill. The last one standing wins! Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner!

2. Realistic Graphics and HD Audio

Unreal Engine 4 brings a phenomenal visual experience with detail rendering, an expansive HD map, and realistic scenes.

High-quality audio with 3D sound effects and 7.1 channel surround sound makes players feel like they are on the real battlefield.

3. Realistic Shooting

With a large selection of firearms, melee weapons, and throwables with realistic ballistics and trajectories, this is the perfect combat experience on mobile.

4. Travel in Style

Drive one of a variety of vehicles to escape from your foes or to stalk your prey.

5. Team-Up with Friends and Use Voice Chat

Invite friends to team-up, head into battle together and collaborate over voice chat.

6. Fair Gaming Environment

Armed with powerful anti-cheating mechanisms and optimized for many devices, ensuring a fun and fair environment for players.

It’s interesting timing to be sure. Though the game was already set for China, the expansion couldn’t come at a worse (or better, depending on how you look at it) time with the Fortnite mobile game coming soon. The competition continues to heat up between the two, it will be a wild ride between the two battle royale titles.

Interested in putting your best chicken leg forward? You can sign up for the Beta right here if you’re in the Canada region. As far as other news regarding the mobile port, we’ll be sure to update you as soon as more information arrives.