PUBG Mobile Gets Competitive With ‘Player Well Known’ Tournament

We haven’t seen too much competitiveness on the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds mobile side of things in terms of tournaments or anything like that — but that’s going to change very soon.

Today, Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. announced a new tournament known as the “Player Well Known” Invitational, which will feature a number of top North American gaming influencers vying for some chicken dinner!

The tournament will take place live on August 17 and 18 on the official PUBG YouTube channel, as well as Twitch and Facebook channels, kicking off at 8 PM PDT. During that time, fans can watch as 16 high-profile streamers and content creators squad up to see how they fare across two days of Battle Royale madness.

The official website has more details on the influencers that will be involved, including Melonie Mac of GameStop TV fame; Echo Gaming; King Vader and more. Fans can actually vote for their favorite and score 1000 BP for their PUBG profile. And if their chosen influencer wins, they’ll score two Superior Crates for their trouble!

In addition, a PUBG Mobile Player Well Known Championship will also be held down the road, featuring North America, South America, Japan/Korea and more. “The PWK Championship is made up of the Qualifiers, Preliminaries, Regional Finals and World Finals. To participate, a player must have more than 1,000 fans or followers across specified streaming platforms but can form a squad of up to three other players with no requirements. A team of officials will select teams from all regions based on a point system to participate in the World Finals to compete for the PWK Championship,” the company notes in its press release. More details on the tournament will be available “at a later date,” so stay tuned for that.

The trailer above gives you a pretty good idea of the madness that’s going to take place with the tournament, so pick your favorites and see who will clean house on that chicken dinner!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile can be downloaded now on the App Store and Google Play. It’s free to play, so you can certainly give it a try and see if it’s your forte before you start investing in crates and gear.