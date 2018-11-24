‘PUBG Mobile’ Royale Pass Season 4 Contents Revealed

PUBG Corp. has revealed what PUBG Mobile players can expect from the Royale Pass Season 4 with refined features and more rewards included in the newest pass.

Announcing the start of the Royale Pass Season 4 on the PUBG Mobile site, the developer listed what’s included in the Royale Pass Season 4. The video below shared on the game’s Twitter account gave a visual preview of the contents that are detailed below:

Royale Pass Season 4

Added more firearm finishes, rare outfit rewards, new character faces and hairstyles. Also added 600 UC to Elite Pass rewards for players to purchase next season’s Pass.

Fine-tuned the redemption feature so Elite Pass holders can purchase discounted items with BP or RP points.

Added Mission Cards for players to complete harder missions.

Added a Black Friday event where discounted backs are even cheaper for 3 days.

Added a system where the odds of getting certain crate items are increased dramatically for a limited amount of time. Stay tuned for more information.

With the start of Season 4, new vehicles and weapons were also added as part of the routine updates the game receives. Dynamic weather is now featured in the Sanhok map, there’s a temporary Hardcore Mode that lets players experience the game in a different way, and more items are at players’ disposal with all the new contents previewed below.

What’s New

Added M762 automatic rifle, which can be found on all maps. It is the first 7.62mm automatic rifle that accommodates stocks. It has 3 firing modes: single shot, triple shot, full-auto.

Added Scooter to Sanhok. This vehicle accommodates up to 2 players.

Added dynamic weather to Sanhok. Now the weather changes between sunny, rain and foggy at random.

Added Hardcore Mode, where footstep sounds and audio cues are removed to resemble the PC experience. This mode will be available periodically in the form of “Hardcore Week”.

All of these new features are out just a week before the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018’s grand finals take place next week in Dubai where the top teams from around the globe will gather to compete for the top spot in the global tournament. The event takes place from November 29th to December 1st in Dubai where the teams will fight for part of a $400,000 prize pool.