New ‘PUBG’ Patch Coming Soon, Maintenance Announced

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ newest patch is going live soon with PUBG Corp. announcing its scheduled maintenance which will bring about the release of Update 25.

After spending some time on the PC version’s test servers for players to explore the changes and new features, the new PUBG update will be applied following maintenance on January 30th. The maintenance is expected to last around seven hours, PUBG Corp. said, with the full patch notes for the update already being revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PC Players: Live servers will undergo maintenance for 7 hours on Jan 30 4:30pm PST / Jan 31 1:30am CET / Jan 31 9:30am KST. Update #25 with the Snowbike, Canted Sight and more will be available on live servers once maintenance is complete. Patch notes://t.co/MHThObkRQF — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) January 29, 2019

Maintenance was originally announced and planned to start 24 hours earlier but has been postponed to ensure the smoothest roll-out possible for Update #25. Apologies for any confusion caused by the original announcement. — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) January 29, 2019

Included in the update is the Snowbike, PUBG’s newest vehicle which is reserved for the Vikendi map, the latest of the game’s map selections. PUBG released the video above for that Snowbike to show off what it can do on the snowy map and said the vehicle was less sturdy than the Snowmobile, though it lets either one or two players move around the map quicker as a trade-off.

Along with that Snowbike, the new Bizon weapon is also being added in the next update. It’s classified as an SMG and can only be found on Vikendi and Erangel and can also be outfitted with muzzle and sight attachments. PUBG’s video below previewed that weapon’s gameplay prior to its release after the maintenance concludes.

Have a go at the Bizon for quieter sound, high accuracy with less recoil and a full auto mode. Spray your way to victory with it on Vikendi and Erangel, coming with PC Patch #25. #ThisisBattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/1GMc8rRcbw — PUBG (@PUBG) January 29, 2019

A Canted Sight is also being added which allows players to switch back and forth between different sights. Vikendi players will also notice a different weather setting with a “Moonlight” mode added that illuminates the map with a full moon and the aurora borealis.

PUBG’s new update is scheduled to release on January 30th after maintenance has concluded.