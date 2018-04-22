PUBG Players Note What They Want From Red Dead Redemption 2’s Battle Royale Mode

Oh, man, we want Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 something fierce -- and so do a lot of other players.

Not only does it look to introduce a robust single player campaign, but also some multiplayer content -- as well as a rumored Battle Royale mode that could be a game-changer for the industry.

While Rockstar hasn't confirmed anything yet, a few pro players that have made a name for themselves playing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds have already sounded off about what they want to see from RDR2's Battle Royale mode.

While speaking with Red Bull, Trey Bourne, who serves as team manager for PUBG at Ghost Gaming, has already given an idea of what he wants to see. "The western portion will be the main selling point for players. Other than Miramar in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds -- there isn't anything western about the current games that are in the Battle Royale genre.

"Horses, revolvers, Colts, Winchesters, etc. could be fun. It can't be taken from other games, it has to be done in Rockstar's image." He also made note how the game shouldn't rely on the usual blue enclosing ring and random bomb drops and should instead create mechanics that fit more with the theme.

He also said, "I think there should be a 20 to 32 player maximum for the game mode. And have the players spawn with one pistol or a random weapon of equal power that you can find easily in the map."

Another PUBG pro, Mario Joos, expressed similar sentiment. "The game needs to give each player the feeling they can approach the match in different ways, like sneaking around, creeping along the side of circle, or going in guns blazing," he explained. "Transportation is a big part of that, it adds an element of risk and reward.

"If you're on a horse, you'll be a bigger target but it'll be easier to reposition. I would honestly look at the mechanics of Battlefield and their horses. They definitely shouldn't 'blow up,' but they should be able to be shot in certain points or wounded to not be able to go as quick."

Obviously, Rockstar is putting a lot of time and effort into Red Dead, as it delayed it from its release last year to make sure it's the best possible sequel it can be.

Now the real question is when we'll see more of it -- although E3 is just around the corner. Fingers crossed.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will release on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

(Hat tip to GamingBolt for the info!)