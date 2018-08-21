PUBG Launch Date Revealed, Version 1.0 Hits Xbox One Next Month

Today during a special Gamescom broadcast of Inside Xbox, it was revealed that PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS will finally be leaving early access on Xbox One, and launching as version 1.0 on Sept. 4. The team will obviously be dedicated to working around the clock on updates, new content, and fixes after launch, but this marks the culmination of months of hard work in Xbox Game Preview.

So what can you expect in the full version? Quite a lot, actually. A new Xbox Wire post outlines all of the new content and updates that players can expect when version 1.0 goes live on Sept. 4. The update will include:

The Xbox One debut of the Sanhok map. Inspired by the islands across Southeast Asia, Sanhok is a 4×4 compact battleground. The map might be smaller, but the battles won’t be, with speedier games and circle dynamics that have been adjusted to bring battles to a dramatic finish more quickly. Sanhok will introduce all-new weapons and vehicles in addition to the debut of dynamic weather changes for the first time on Xbox One.

The arrival of War Mode on Xbox One, a deathmatch-style battle royale gaming experience where players hunt each other in a static zone, respawning you back in with a parachute and weapons if you’re killed. Teams get points with kills and reviving teammates, and the team that reaches certain points in the game wins the battle. War Mode will make its hands-on debut on Xbox One at gamescom 2018 in a can’t-miss experience in the Xbox booth.

Achievements that will carry over from Xbox Game Preview to Full Product Release.

The introduction of in-game currency to purchase cosmetics, Event Pass: Sanhok, which will allow players to open up more missions, more levels, and tons of permanent rewards on the Sanhok map, and much more. We will share much more detail about these products, how they will work and some of the cool content you’ll be able to unlock closer to 1.0 launch.

If you’re interested, PUBG will be enjoying a physical release to compliment the digital version as well, and the physical version will come with some exclusive DLC. Included on the disc is “an exclusive collection of clothing and accessories inspired by Xbox brand colors. Current owners of the game, and new players who purchase the game digitally can download the exclusive Xbox #1.0 Set beginning Sept. 4th for a limited time from the in-game lobby, featuring a white branded hoodie and sweatpants and a custom Xbox skinned parachute to drop into battle in style.”

We’ll see you on the battlegrounds soon!