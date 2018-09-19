‘PUBG’ PS4 Rating Discovered

PlayerUnknown’s “PUBG” Battlegrounds isn’t the first Battle Royale game to hit the market, but it was the title that blew the doors wide open for this now popular online mode. As of right now, the game is only available on Xbox One and PC but it looks like that’s about to change because a rating for a PlayStation 4 version has appeared on the Korean Ratings Board.

Thanks to a translation from Twitter user ‘Nibellion‘, we’ve got our first look at a possible PlayStation 4 announcement coming soon. With the Tokyo Game Show going on now, and the PlayStation Experience event still ahead, the opportunity to reveal the platform expansion is coming soon!

The topic of the game coming to PlayStation 4 has been an extensive one. Last year Chang Han Kim, CEO of PUBG Corp, opened up about working with the PlayStation brand and whether or not the game will remain and Xbox One/PC exclusive:

“As it’s going to be an exclusive title on Xbox One for some time, we’d like to focus on completing the Xbox One PUBG for now. If we have the opportunity, the final goal would be to launch the title on every platform.

Early Access on Steam and Game Preview on Xbox One are like pre-release, so they don’t have a restriction on quality. However, PS is very strict about this. There were cases where a game took 6 months more to launch even when it was already completed. We are still in the stage of learning the console development environment and console gamers’ taste. We need to think about other platforms after evaluating and completing the Xbox One version first.”

Now it looks like players are finally getting their wish and that hard work is about to pay off!

In other PUBG news, did you see the new map that’s been leaked for the Xbox One and PC version? Though we’ve known that a snowy terrain would be coming, this is the first time we’ve seen the full-map to scale. That, and the leak gave us extensive information on the different areas that will be available when vying for that Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner.

With weekly updates, limited time Event Modes and more, there’s a lot to enjoy in the world of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. To stay in the know with all things PUBG, you can check out our Community Hub for the game right here!