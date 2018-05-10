PUBG: New Map Testing Period Begins Today, Plus What’s New for ‘Sanhok’

If you missed out on testing out the third new map coming to the PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, you’re in luck! The third and final testing phase for what was once called Codenamed: Savage begins today and with it a new patch bringing in tons of changes and a few new features.

The new map, recently called Sanhok, is available to all and can be found in the “Experimental Server” that can be found in the Steam library. Below are the loading times to get in on the action. You’re going to want to act fast though, it’s only available for a short amount of time and will be closed until the full map releases sometime later this Summer.

ANHOK TESTING WINDOW

OPENS: May 10, 7pm PDT / May 11, 4am CEST / May 11, 11am KST

CLOSES: May 14, 4am PDT / May 14, 1pm CEST / May 14, 8pm KST

AVAILABLE QUEUES

Both TPP and FPP are available in all queues

NA, EU, AS : Solo/Duo/Squad

As for what’s new with the third, and final, test – check out the full patch notes below, courtesy of Bluehole Inc:

We’ve applied the same weapon balance and item spawn changes from the current PUBG live servers (see patch notes #12)

We’ve adjusted item spawn balance for Sanhok specifically: Increased the overall item spawn amount Adjusted the AR spawn balance in the world Increased total amount of AR Slightly decreased spawn ratio for M416, but the total amount spawned will remain similar to before Increased spawn ratio for M16A4, AKM Before boarding the plane, you can now throw apples (found in your inventory) Changed Redzone rules Generally, redzones will no longer appear inside the safe zone (white circle). There are some exceptions when the blue circle is too close to the white circle. With this change, it becomes a bit more risky to play outside of the safe zone.



Added extra design variants for the Aquarail

Added spawn points for Aquarails and Motorbikes near the cave area

We’ve added four new areas:

Cave

Tambang

Lakawi

Na Kham

General area improvements to playstyle and graphics

Blood effects should now appear as intended

Certain FPS drop issues and sound issues have been resolved

Fixed an issue causing the “aim punch” effect to be too noticeable.

Certain invisible objects in buildings have been removed

The minimap now shows areas 200 meters away (instead of 100m)

Sometimes in FPP, if the player was vaulting at the time when the game starts, the player doesn’t get on board in the plane and instead flies straight to the final destination of the plane. (Yes, still)

When using the Death Cam, sometimes players disappear or weapons become invisible.

Sometimes in spectate mode or Death Cam, scopes are visible, but scope mesh isn’t.

Sometimes other players appear as zombies.

Sometimes the bluezone indicator on the minimap gets temporarily out of sync.

