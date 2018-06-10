PUBG Is Getting Sanhok Map on Xbox One

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the Xbox One version will welcome a new map to the game’s playlist this summer when Sanhok releases for the console edition.

The PUBG map is the latest one to be previewed for the game, a map that players might remember under its original project title of Codename: Savage. PC players already knew that they’d be getting the map later this month when it fully released after several rounds of betas on the game’s test servers, but it’s now been confirmed for the Xbox One as well.

While an exact release date for the new map wasn’t shared, we know that it’ll be out sometime this summer. The brief look at the map that was shown also unveiled news of another map that’s coming sometime in the future. Towards the end of the trailer, you’ll notice that a snowy setting was featured. That’s one that hasn’t been seen yet within PUBG on any platform be it Xbox or PC.

No release date or any other kind of teaser was revealed for that new snow-filled map, but we’ll expect that it’ll be a while before it’s ready to be unveiled since Sanhok hasn’t even come to the console version yet. The PUBG players on the PC version will most likely get their first look at the map before Xbox One players though since the console version always gets its features later on, but it’s hard to say how the map will fit into the mobile version’s timeline. PUBG on mobile devices got Miramar before those on the Xbox One did, so they may very well get this new snowy map first as well.

PUBG Corp. spoke about the new map’s title not long ago when they explained the origins of the name during the time that it was testable for PC players.

As we explained in our ‘Inspirations of Codename: Savage’ blog posts (part 1 here, part 2 here), this new map is inspired by a wide variety of islands across southeast Asia, including those found in Thailand and the Philippines,” the announcement for the new name said on Steam. “To reflect that inspiration, we invented a sort of hodgepodge combination of two words.”

An exact release date for Sanhok wasn’t announced for the Xbox One version, but you can look for it sometime this summer.