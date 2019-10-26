New PUBG Patch Updates Miramar on Consoles

There’s a new PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds update on the test servers for those on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as of this week, one that looks to update Miramar just as the developers took a look at Erangel not long ago. It’s not nearly the size of the update released for the original map, but it’s given the desert battleground a new point of interest, another vehicle, and a general cleanup. Some item adjustments and new vending machines round out the rest of the Miramar update.

PUBG’s patch notes for the update were shared on the game’s site to show what’s new in Miramar. All of the content is part of the game’s Season 5 update, though it’s still on the test servers for now. It’ll be released for live servers at a later date, though those on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One who have access to the test servers can see everything now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below you’ll see a rundown of everything that’s new in PUBG’s test servers to give an idea of what Miramar looks like now.

Miramar, refreshed

A LA Muerte Vamos Track A race track has been added, which was the venue for A La Muerte Vamos in Miramar. You can now find newly added objects like ramps, loops, jumps and signboards across Miramar

New Gold Mirado A Gold Mirado has been added to Miramar, which can only be found parked at the garage in Hacienda del Patron. Some terrain in Hacienda del Patron has been adjusted to let you ride the Gold Mirado out safely. Only one Gold Mirado spawns each match.

Spring-cleaned Miramar

Removed some small objects and trash in and around buildings to reduce clutter and make movement easier when looting.

Improved Miramar item spawn balance

The spawn rates of weapons and scopes effective at long-range have been increased to better suit the long-range engagements commonly had across Miramar. AR – 12% increase DMR – 29% increase SR – 42% increase Win94 – 30% increase Scopes – 18% increase

Pistol spawn rate reduced by 31%.

The spawn rates of helmets, bags and vests has been increased slightly.

Vending Machine