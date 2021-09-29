PUBG Update Adds New Carry Feature

For the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players who’ve been figuratively carrying their squadmates to victory until now, you’ll soon be able to literally carry them to the finish line, too. That’s because the game’s latest update that’s arrived this week on the test feature has added a new feature that allows people to pick up their downed teammates so that they can be moved to safety. You can also pick up a downed enemy as well, but there are tradeoffs to be considered before picking anyone up.

The new feature was detailed in the patch notes for Update 14.1 which is now available to those on PC who want to give it a go on the test servers. Carrying in the game involves slinging another player over your shoulder and ushering them to another location, but you can’t do things like jumping or aiming down the sights of a weapon.

“There are pros and cons to picking up a downed player,” the PUBG team said about the new feature. “For one, they’ll serve as a sort of human shield, guarding you against some incoming fire (pro for you, con for them…), but in return, you will not be able to sprint, jump, crouch, prone or hurdle, so make sure you choose your rescue route carefully. You can still fire while carrying a player, but your options are reduced to hip fire only. As for the carried player themselves, their bleed out time will be lowered, and they’ll also be able to spot for you, though their visibility will be limited to whichever way you turn them.”

There are a couple of other rules to be considered as well whether you’re carrying someone or you’re the one being carried. You can indeed still use weapons as the carrier, but you can’t use things like throwables, melee weapons, or the Panzerfaust launcher. Though the carried player does act as a shield to a degree, you still take damage separately from each other, so the carried player won’t get hurt just because you did and vice versa. Carried players also can’t be placed in vehicles, so you won’t be able to toss someone onto your ride and speed them away to safety.

The new PUBG feature is now available on the game’s test servers and should see a wider release happen soon after it’s been tested for a while there.