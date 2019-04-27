PUBG Video Breaks Down New Weapon Mastery System

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has a new feature for players to become acquainted with now that a Weapon Mastery feature is live on the PC platform. The new feature lets players show off their experience with certain weapons through a progression system that rewards them with special loot including charms that hang from weapons and emblems that signify your skill. It’s currently only available for the PC platform, but it’s coming to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles later.

PUBG players who participate in the test server runs may have already familiarized themselves with the Weapon Mastery system, but for those who haven’t, PUBG Corp. released the video above to summarize everything that’s new. There’s a new tab in the game’s lobby menus that advertises the Weapon Mastery system and how players are doing with different guns, and that’s where players will equip their charms and other cosmetics that they get for doing well.

“You can progress through Weapon Mastery levels by earning Weapon XP in matches,” PUBG Corp. said about the new feature. “Hitting difficult shots, surviving longer and defeating more enemies will all earn you Weapon XP at a faster rate. After every ten levels on a weapon, you will be promoted to the next Mastery Tier (there are 10 tiers total). Gaining levels and tiers in Weapon Mastery will result in unlocking the rewards content the system has to offer.”

Though the Weapon Mastery feature already has multiple areas for players to explore and should keep them busy as they try and advance through the mastery ranks with different guns, PUBG Corp. said it still has more to do with player feedback helping to guide its evolution.

“Weapon Mastery is the first piece of a much larger system currently being designed,” PUBG Corp. said. “As we learn, adapt, and grow as a group, we want to hear from you. If you have ideas to improve the Weapon Mastery system, ideas for future rewards, or any other thoughts on the best way to grow and progress as a PUBG player, please let us know.”

