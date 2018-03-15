PUBG Celebrates Hitting 5 Million Players on Xbox One

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds continues to stand tall despite the growing popularity of the battle royal market. Though the online game is still in the Xbox Preview Program while it works its way towards completion, more and more players are hopping on that chicken dinner bandwagon as Microsoft celebrates yet another milestone for the title.

To celebrate hitting another amazing milestone, 5 million players and counting, the team is offering a free cosmetic in the form of a swanky PUBG5 jacket! The PUBG5 jacket will be rewarded to all players who own and have activated a character in the game on Xbox One as of March 22, 2018 at 12:01AM PST. T

o further celebrate the new goal met, the team over at Microsoft put together a few interesting stats regarding the game:

5 million players on Xbox One

4,959,356 chicken dinners served

Average win time at 34 minutes

23,472,616 care packages delivered

144,443,812 hours of total play time

4,579,258,738 bandages used

41,146,932 blue circle deaths (ouch)

13,812,249 melee deaths

952, 312 frying pan kills

To further share their appreciation, the Xbox One crew had this to say:

“We’ve also greatly appreciated all the feedback received from the community which is helping us create the best and most realistic Battle Royale experience. We just released the ninth optimization patch on March 2, which improved vehicle feedback, sound effects, matchmaking and more, and last week we shared our spring development roadmap with details on what you should expect to see in the weeks to come, including the release of the 2nd map, Miramar. You can read more details here.

In recognition of reaching the 5M player milestone, we have a few treats to share. Today we’re debuting a new video asset for PUBG featuring – you! Well, not all 5 million of you, but some of you – our amazing community of players around the world. We’ve loved watching your gameplay stories and moments in PUBG.”

The game has only been on the console for less than three months, so congratulations are definitely in order! With the game out of Early Access on Steam, the Xbox version continues to emulate that success by working towards being a fully polished experience.

PUBG is available now for Xbox One and Steam users.