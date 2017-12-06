PUBG On Xbox One Will Receive These Exclusive Cosmetic Packs

The popular battle royale title, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is making its console debut on the Xbox One. Ahead of the game’s launch, the team behind the gamer are showcasing what kinds of exclusive gear Xbox players will have access to. You know, aside from that epic “winner, winner, chicken dinner.” So what kind of loot can players look forward to on the Microsoft system?

Microsoft announced the release dates for the following three exclusive cosmetic items for the shooter:

All three cosmetic items will be available ahead of the game’s launch on December 12th, and for a limited time only:

PUBG Warrior Pack (picture 1) – December 7th $9.99

PUBG Accessory Pack (picture 3) – December 14th $4.99

PUBG Tracksuit Pack (picture 2) – December 21st $4.99

According to Microsoft’s Xbox Wire post:

“These packs are exclusive to Xbox fans as standalone offers available for a limited time and as there are no plans to feature any in-game purchases in the Xbox Game Preview version, are the only items that can be purchased during the preview period. Make sure to get yours while you can!”

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is available now for PC, and will be headed to the Xbox One on December 12th as a console exclusive through the Xbox Game Preview Program. Don’t forget to tune into The Game Awards, where the latest desert map will be officially making its gameplay debut with other special PUBG announcements lined up.