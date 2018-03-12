PUBG Hotfix Patch Released for Xbox One After Delay

The latest patch for the Xbox One version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has now been released following a delay.

Plans for the patch were detailed days ago with PUBG’s Xbox One team explaining what would be fixed in a post on Reddit. The core issues that were supposed to be fixed in the patch included a revive bug, audio issues, and the functionality of the “B” and “Y” buttons when using the map along with other problems that were confirmed in the thread.

At the time of the initial post, the plan was to have the patch move into the certification process and be released soon after. However, an updated post came a few days later that announced some issues had come up with the patch that could “result in a degraded player experience,” and for that reason, the patch would be delayed.

“We identified some issues that may (emphasis on may) result in a degraded player experience,” a later update on Reddit said. “To be safe we’ll be keeping the build in test for another day or so and make a determination on launch timing, or resubmission after we’ve gotten more data.”

Following that delay, the latest update for PUBG on the Xbox One has now been released with the patch notes found through the official PUBG forums and listed below. The patch mainly targets bugfixes as the previews indicated, but players should experience less audio and control issues after downloading the patch.

Bug fixes

Fixed issue where player revival would continue despite interruption

Fixed repeating sounds from footsteps or when reloading Kar98k, Revolver, or Shotgun

Fixed issue where (B) and (Y) buttons remained active in gameplay while in the map view

Fixed issue where the parachute cable would not disappear following a landing in water

Fixed issue where the player could not cut the parachute cable when becoming stuck during landing

Known Issues

Pressing the (B) button while in the Settings menu will cause the player to exit the plane

PUBG players on the PC version aren’t having quite as much luck with their updates though. The PC version recently deployed an anti-cheat update, one intended to prevent the use of third-party programs and other cheating methods. That update was rolled back, however, after it caused as many problems as it solved.