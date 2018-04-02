New PUBG Xbox One Update Planned for Release Next Week

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the Xbox One platform should be getting a new patch next week assuming it makes it through certification as scheduled.

According to Microsoft executive producer Nico Bihary who’s been keeping Xbox One owners updated with PUBG news, the next patch for all Xbox One systems will come sometime next week. Bihary responded on Reddit after a post in the PUBG Xbox One subreddit asked for a comment about the state of the game’s next patch. After thanking players for the request and saying that he’d be swinging by the games’ forums and Discord channels a few times a day to look for opportunities to share info, he gave details on the next patch’s release while explaining why no info has been shared recently.

“I’ve been waiting until we have material information before making any posts/tweets,” Bihary said. “We shifted to a longer window between patches, and therefore the ‘news cycle’ has widened. New patch in sub this Friday (assuming no major issues), and a release sometime next week (again, caveated). I’d like to have details of the patch out later this week (or early next week at the latest).”

This means that should everything go according to plan, the new patch will be submitted for certification by the end of the week. Assuming it passes this certification process with no issues, it’ll be released next week alongside a detailed list of patch notes.

A preview of the patch notes could become available by the end of the week though to give players an idea of what to expect in the update. Players asked Bihary for additional details in the Reddit post while inquiring if this update would be one that adds new content or one that just fixes bugs and improves performance, but no response was provided.

The time between the patches should be expected with the PUBG team confirming back in the beginning of March that the patch process would be transitioning to a 2-3-week patch cycle. The goal behind this change is to consistently release well-tested patches, according to the announcement. While it’s still not known what’ll be included in the next update, the Spring Roadmap does give an idea of what players can expect in future updates. Matchmaking improvements, performance optimizations, and other improvements were all listed on the schedule alongside features like game highlights and achievements.

More information on the next patch should be made available through the official PUBG Twitter account sometime soon.