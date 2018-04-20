Capcom Shutting Down Puzzle Fighter To Focus Further on Dead Rising

Capcom Vancouver has announced that not even six months into its lifespan, it will be shutting down its mobile game Puzzle Fighter.

According to the developer, the removal from various storefronts won’t be kicking into effect until July 1st. In the meanwhile, the option to spend money via in-app purchases will be disabled as soon as April 23rd, aka this Monday.

Servers for the title will notably continue to function for an additional period after the game is de-listed, but not much longer, with a plug pulling planned for July 31st. In other words, come August the game will no longer be playable.

As a thank you to the players of the game, Capcom Vancouver has said it will be awarding in-game currency in the form of 10,000 gems.

Meanwhile, previously planned future content – upcoming characters and stages – will now just be released for free. The stages, Uroboros Laboratory and Darminor, will be added on April 23rd, meanwhile the two new characters (Dr. Wily and Regina) are being added today.

Puzzle Fighter launched last year in November for iOS and Android devices. Development of the game was handled by Capcom Vancouver, the studio best known for its zombie-game series, Dead Rising.

According to Capcom Vancouver the aforementioned Dead Rising played a role in sunsetting Puzzle Fighter, citing that as a studio it will be starting to dedicate its focus on the zombie franchise, which it called its “flagship series.”

“As the studio is dedicating its focus to our flagship Dead Rising franchise, we have decided to sunset Puzzle Fighter,” wrote Capcom Vancouver. “We appreciate the fans who have supported Puzzle Fighter until this point. We thank you for playing the game and hope to ensure your remaining time with Puzzle Fighter is an enjoyable one.”

As you may remember, earlier this year, the studio suffered substantial layoffs that accumulated in about 30 percent of its staff being let go of. Whether these layoffs included staff that worked on Puzzle Fighter is unknown.

A new entry in the Dead Rising series has yet to be formally announced, but as you can see, one is in development.