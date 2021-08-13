New Quake Game Leaks Ahead of QuakeCon

✖

A new Quake appears to have leaked ahead of the upcoming QuakeCon 2021 event. Following the release of this year’s event schedule which was shared on Thursday, a listing for a Quake-focused panel has since been updated to remove a mention of some sort of “revitalized edition” of a Quake game. It’s unclear at this time if that’s referring to a new game, a remake, or even a remaster of an older Quake game.

The schedule in question can be seen here via Bethesda’s site, but you won’t find any mention of a “revitalized” Quake there any longer. To see that, you’ll have to go to an archived version of the site where it still has the old listing for the panel. The description of the event scheduled for Thursday morning titled “Let’s talk Quake” talks about a discussion of the legacy of Quake before mentioning the revitalized project MachineGames apparently has in the works.

#QuakeCon starts August 19! Join us online for three days packed with livestreams, tournaments, giveaways and more! Check out the full streaming schedule and more details: https://t.co/zBHs4kcuNZ pic.twitter.com/OujoZgk0jn — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) August 12, 2021

“Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of Machine Games about the title's iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them,” the now-deleted description of the “Let’s talk Quake” panel reads. “The pair will also discuss the additional content Machine Games have contributed to this revitalized edition.”

This “Let’s talk Quake” panel is scheduled to take place after Thursday’s opening day of panels which begins with one titled “Celebrating 25 Years of Quake with id Software and Machine Games.” The description of that panel alone doesn’t give away any additional details, but seeing how the event was opening with a Quake panel, many suspected that we might see some sort of new Quake game announced there.

“Kevin Cloud and Marty Stratton from id Software and Jerk Gustafsson from MachineGames discuss the impact and legacy of the original Quake on its 25th anniversary,” reads the current description for Thursday’s opening panel.

Beyond Quake, we know we’ll learn more about Deathloop, The Elder Scrolls Online, and will see other Bethesda games like Fallout 76 featured during the event. It all starts on August 19th and will continue until the final day on August 21st.

